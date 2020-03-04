Former Forsyth County Commissioner Everette Levon Witherspoon Jr. pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to federal tax fraud and failure to file a tax return.
A federal grand jury in Greensboro indicted Witherspoon on Sept. 30, 2019, on three counts of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a tax return.
Witherspoon and federal prosecutors reached a plea agreement allowing him to plead guilty to one charge of filing a fraudulent tax return and one charge of failure to file a tax return.
In exchange, the two other tax-fraud charges were dismissed.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder, a George W. Bush appointee, called Witherspoon’s plea agreement “fairly sophisticated.”
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Witherspoon could be sentenced to a maximum of four years in prison for the two separate charges, with supervised probation after being released.
However, the plea agreement came with the caveat that prosecutors would recommend a shorter sentence. Judges are not required to adhere to prosecutors’ recommendations.
In addition to possible prison time, Witherspoon will be ordered to pay at least $207,060 — the amount he failed to pay in income taxes — to the federal government.
In fall 2019, federal prosecutors accused Witherspoon of not reporting the money he made as a county commissioner and underreporting income from a mental-health company in Greensboro that he started in 2009. Prosecutors also say Witherspoon did not file a tax return in 2012, though his gross income was enough to require that he do so.
Witherspoon served two terms on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, beginning in 2011. He lost his bid for reelection in the 2018 Democratic primary.
He was the fifth person charged in connection with a tax-fraud scheme that operated in part out of a business on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem called Fast Tax of Winston-Salem. Witherspoon co-owned Fast Tax with Claudia Lynette Shivers and S. Wayne Patterson.
Shivers and Patterson were both charged, convicted and sentenced for their roles in the tax-fraud scheme that also ensnared two other people. In July, Shivers was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to defraud the United States by filing false tax returns.
Patterson, a past president of the Winston-Salem NAACP, a former magistrate and a former lawyer, was sentenced in September 2018 to 13 months in prison after being convicted for his role.
Kristyn Dion Daney, 34, and Rakeem Lenell Scales, 35, each pleaded guilty in federal court in April 2018 to one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false tax return, in connection to the Fast Tax business.
