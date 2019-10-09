A former Forsyth County commissioner facing federal tax fraud charges made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday.
Everette Levon Witherspoon Jr. was indicted last week on three counts of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a tax return. Witherspoon is accused of not reporting the money he made as a Forsyth County commissioner and under-reporting income from the mental-health company in Greensboro that he started in 2009. That company is called Chris's Rehablative Services LLC, according to court documents and records from the N.C. Secretary of State.
Witherspoon served two terms on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Last year, Tonya McDaniels defeated Witherspoon for a seat on the board during the Democratic primary and went on to win the seat in the general election.
The case was continued until Nov. 4.
Witherspoon is the fifth person to be charged in connection to a tax-fraud scheme that operated out of Fast Tax of Winston-Salem. Witherspoon co-owned the tax-preparation business with two other people who have since been convicted in the tax-fraud scheme — Claudia Lynette Shivers and S. Wayne Patterson. Shivers and Patterson were both accused of preparing false tax returns for clients of the tax-preparation business.
The indictment does not accuse Witherspoon of filing false tax returns on behalf of anyone other than himself. Witherspoon also co-owned another tax-preparation business, Quick Taxes LLC in Greensboro. Shivers was a co-owner of that business as well.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Shivers, Patterson and two other people — Kristyn Dion Daney and Rakeem Lenell Scales — conspired to prepare 519 false tax returns that claimed $1.3 million in fraudulent tax refunds. Shivers, Patterson, Daney and Scales have all been sentenced.
On Wednesday, Judge Loretta C. Biggs granted a motion for Ira Richard Knight, a federal public defender, to withdraw from the case. According to the motion, Knight had a conflict of interest in the case because he represented one of other co-defendants. Knight had been Daney's attorney.
Attorneys Chris Clifton and Michael Grace appeared in court with Witherspoon, and they told Biggs that Witherspoon was in the process of hiring them to represent him on these charges. They asked Biggs to continue the arraignment to November.
Witherspoon is free on a $10,000 secured bond. If convicted, he faces a statutory maximum prison sentence of three years for each of the three counts of filing a false tax return. He faces one year in prison for the one count of failing to file a tax return. Witherspoon could also face supervised release and financial penalties if convicted.
