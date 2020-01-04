Map 4

Age: 24 Date: April 28

Where: 601 Stoney Glen Circle

Anyone charged: No

Felipe Soto Jr. shot his younger brother, Fernando, in self-defense, police said. Felipe Soto, 30, took Fernando to the hospital, where he died. The shooting stemmed from a family disturbance, police said.

