A Kernersville woman was charged Thursday in connection with a traffic death and an injury to another person nearly two weeks ago on N.C. 66 South, Kernersville police said.
Amanda Eileen Lawson, 37, of Lower Creek Lane faces charges of felony death by vehicle and causing serious injury by a vehicle, as well as driving while impaired and failing to yield the right-of-way.
William Allen Boles, 51, of Kernersville died in the traffic crash Nov. 8 in the 1100 block of N.C. 66 South, police said.
A Kernersville police officer accused Lawson of driving while impaired when the crash occurred, causing Boles' death and serious injuries to Edith Kathleen Harman, according to an arrest warrant.
Harman suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs, and punctured lungs, the warrant said.
Lawson is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $50,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.