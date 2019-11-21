A Kernersville woman was charged Thursday in connection with a traffic death and an injury to another person nearly two weeks ago on N.C. 66 South, Kernersville police said.

Amanda Eileen Lawson, 37, of Lower Creek Lane faces charges of felony death by vehicle and causing serious injury by a vehicle, as well as driving while impaired and failing to yield the right-of-way.

William Allen Boles, 51,  of Kernersville died in the traffic crash Nov. 8 in the 1100 block of N.C. 66 South, police said.

A Kernersville police officer accused Lawson of driving while impaired when the crash occurred, causing Boles' death and serious injuries to Edith Kathleen Harman, according to an arrest warrant.

Harman suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs, and punctured lungs, the warrant said.  

Lawson is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $50,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

