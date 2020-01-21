GREENSBORO — A federal jury found a High Point man guilty last week on drug and firearm charges.
Jabrell Craig Smith, 27, faces a mandatory minimum five years and up to life in prison for having a gun during a drug-related crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina said in a news release. He will be sentenced May 11.
He also faces up to 20 years for possessing heroin with the intent to sell, up to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a gun and up to 10 years for having a modified gun that falls under the National Firearms Act, according to the release.
Greensboro police charged Smith in May 2017 after finding him with 3.32 grams of heroin and a gun in a vehicle at a gas station parking lot at 3302 S. Holden Road.
