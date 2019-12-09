HIGH POINT — Two people face charges after an officer noticed a vehicle following another vehicle damaged by bullet holes.
Police named the suspects as Sateria Johnson, 21, of High Point and Julius Jones, 27, of Archdale.
A High Point Police news release said that an officer noticed one of the vehicles had damage from bullet holes to the driver's side windshield that was obstructing the driver's view. They also noticed damage to the driver's side window and a large hole in the back windshield.
The officer signaled for the damaged vehicle and the vehicle behind it to pull over at the intersection of Meredith Street and Franklin Avenue.
Police said Johnson immediately got out of her car and began arguing with police. Officers said she would not comply with their commands.
She now faces charges of failure to comply, two counts of resist, delay and obstruct and two counts of assault on an officer.
Officers also searched Jones' vehicle and found 433 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernailia, a fully loadded handgun, a taser and $1,794.
Jones is charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun, carrying a conceal weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and failure to appear.
Jones is being held in the Guilford County jail on a $3,000 secured bail and Johnson is held under a $1,000 secured bail.
