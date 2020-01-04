Age: 23 Date: Aug. 23

Where: South Main Street at Silas Creek Parkway

Anyone charged: Yes

Cameron was shot in his car, police said, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Five days later, Deedward Devon Glenn, 25, was initially charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Glenn was later charged with murder. Glenn’s sister, 31-year-old Naketa Glenn, has been charged with felony obstruction of justice.

