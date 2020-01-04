Age: 18 Date: July 16

Where: Behind Building 9 of Skyline Village Apartments, Timlic Avenue

Anyone charged: No

Police received a tip about 7:20 p.m. about a body near the apartments. Investigators found Bustos-Rojas’s body about 150 yards in the woods, dead of several gunshot wounds. Two neighbors said they heard four gunshots about 10 or 11 p.m. on July 15.

