GREENSBORO — An employee of a group home co-owned by Deputy Police Chief James Hinson has been charged with the sexual assault of a minor.
On Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office charged Richard Vernell Heath with one count of statutory sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court records. He was arrested Tuesday.
The 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld, reported that Heath forced him on May 19 — a Sunday — to perform oral sex at the group home while other employees were away. He also said that Heath inappropriately touched him in a car two days earlier.
The Division of Health Service Regulation, a state agency, released a 53-page report on July 31 detailing the encounter, a failure by group home staff to report the assault to authorities — and that Hinson tried to pressure the teen to "drop the charges."
The incident occurred at Center of Progressive Strides, a home for troubled teenagers in northeast Greensboro that was founded in 2006 by Hinson and Kevin Chandler, a former Greensboro police sergeant. They said last week they closed the group home following the allegations, but not because of the allegations.
Hinson, through an interview with state investigators and in recent conversations with the News & Record, adamantly denies the allegations.
“There are many lies, many untruths in that report,” Hinson said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
