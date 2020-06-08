EDEN — Police are seeking an Eden man in a hit-and-run that killed another man, according to a news release from Eden police.

On Sunday, officers responded to the area of Hundley Street and Maryland Avenue, in reference to a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle.

They found Michael Workman of Eden lying in the roadway, according to the release. Workman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The vehicle left the scene of the accident, heading east on Maryland Avenue. Detectives investigating the crime identified the suspect as 27-year-old Joseph Lee Fluellen, according to the release. Fluellen has been charged with one count of felony hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Fluellen is asked to contact Detective Andrew Kenyi or Sgt. Brian Disher at the police department at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments