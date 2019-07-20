WENTWORTH — An Eden man wanted in connection to a kidnapping and a shooting has been arrested.
Jesse Wayne Edwards, 37, of 124 Cornet Drive, surrendered to deputies at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff's Office news release. He was placed in the Rockingham County Jail with bail set at $3 million.
Authorities say Edwards held a man at gunpoint Sunday night and forced him to drive from Ruffin to 711 Morgan Road in Eden. Once there, Edwards allegedly fired five shots from a rifle from inside the kidnapping victim's vehicle at the home.
Pamela Dawn Lucas, 34, of Stoneville, who was in the Eden home, was injured in the shooting.
Edwards is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm, assault by pointing a gun and first-degree kidnapping.