EDEN — Authorities have apprehended an Eden man they said severely injured a 3-year-old boy.
Terrance Devon Veal, 36, was taken into custody without incident at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday evening, according to a news release from Eden police.
Police had sought Veal since Aug. 1, when they found the toddler severely injured after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Park Avenue. Veal had fled the area on foot, police said.
Veal is charged with one count each of felony child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and assault on a female.
He is being held under a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Thursday.
Anyone having additional information concerning the incident is asked to contact Detective Brandon Buckner at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755. For those wishing to remain anonymous call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.