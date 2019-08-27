A High Point man was arrested Monday in connection with a traffic crash in which a SUV struck a home in Thomasville, authorities said Tuesday.
Richard Gray Reitzel, 44, was driving south on Joe Moore Road in a 2007 Ford F-150 when he struck a 1988 Mercury Grand Marquis, which was driven by Timothy Scott Hicks, 57, of Thomasville, Thomasville police said. The impact caused Reitzel's vehicle to run off the road and hit a 1988 Jeep Cherokee that was parked in the driveway at 103 Joe Moore Road, police said.
That pushed the SUV into the front porch of the home, causing damage to the porch and the house, police said.
Reitzel was charged with driving while impaired and failing to reduce speed, police said. Reitzel was injured and was taken to Thomasville Medical Center for treatment.
Hicks and a passenger in his vehicle, Thomas James Hicks, 62, of Randleman, were uninjured, police said. The residents at 103 Joe Moore Road were home when the crash happened but weren't injured, police said.
Their house had an estimated $15,000 in damage, police said.
