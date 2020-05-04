A Winston-Salem man has been arrested on several drug offenses and other charges after he led officers Friday on a chase through the city's western section, authorities said Monday.
Nicolas Denard Gainey, 22, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance and other offenses, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
The incident started when a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy tried to stop the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT on Salem Parkway, the sheriff's office said. The driver refused to stop, and officers chased that vehicle.
The chase ended when the driver crashed the SUV, which he was driving, into an unoccupied vehicle and then a home on Turtle Rock Lane, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported.
Investigators learned that the SUV was stolen from Georgia, the sheriff's office said.
Inside the vehicle, investigators found nearly 2 pounds of edible form of marijuana, about 1/2 pounds of a concentrated form of marijuana, an oil derived from marijuana, small amounts of amphetamines and oxycodone, a gun, ammunition and more than $4,000, the sheriff's office said.
Gainey was taken to the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $25,000, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
