The driver of a stolen Mercedes SUV crashed into a police car Thursday evening, drove toward an officer then plowed into the passenger side door after the officer had retreated into the police car, investigators in Winston-Salem said.
The officer, S.D. Bracken, was treated and released at a hospital for injuries to his hand, which occurred when the police vehicle was struck by the Mercedes, police said.
A different officer shot into the Mercedes but, although the driver had not been located as of early Friday morning, police said there was no evidence anyone inside the Mercedes was injured.
The run-in began around 7:40 p.m. Thursday as officers were looking for a 2019 Mercedes GLS450 4Matic, which was reported stolen from Greensboro.
Two investigators in unmarked police vehicles located the SUV and used the police vehicles to block the Mercedes in the intersection of North Liberty and 25th streets, according to statement from police.
Officer S.D. Bracken approached the Mercedes, and the SUV’s driver accelerated toward him before hitting the police vehicle then hitting the passenger door after Bracken got inside, police said.
The driver of the Mercedes hit the police vehicle’s door hard enough to force it back into the body of the vehicle, police reported.
Officer M.A. Parker, in a second police vehicle, fired a shot from his handgun as the Mercedes was driving toward Bracken, according to police accounts.
The driver of the stolen Mercedes was able to get away, and Gang Unit investigators worked with detectives in the Criminal Investigations Unit in response to the crime.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers found the Mercedes abandoned in the 3800 block of Barkwood Drive.
