A drive-by shooting Monday night in Winston-Salem injured a man, according to the police department.
Sometime around 10:45 p.m., officers went to the 1000 block of East 15th Street after getting reports of a shooting there, police said. Officers found 21-year-old Wesley Lamont Hairston in the road with a gunshot wound to his upper back, police said.
Hairston told officers he was standing in the street when a vehicle drove by and someone in it fired several shots in his direction, police said.
Hairston went to an area hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police did not release any suspect information Tuesday and said the investigation is in its early stages.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
