A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday morning, minutes after police say he robbed a a downtown bank.
A man walked into the Truliant Credit Union at 893 N. Liberty St., at 9:48 a.m. threatened a teller with a knife and demanded money.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the bank and walked toward Patterson Avenue.
The suspect was arrested at 9:50 a.m., at Patterson Avenue and 10th Street.
George Tyson Thompson Jr., who has no permanent address, was charged with common law robbery and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $10,000.
