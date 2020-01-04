Age: 31 Date: Aug. 28

Where: 1499 New Walkertown Road

Anyone charged: Yes

Brayboy was stabbed about 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Food Lion at 1499 New Walkertown Road, police said. The stabbing happened after Brayboy argued with another man. Brayboy was taken to the hospital, where he died. Joseph Anthony Hannah, 31, has been charged with murder.

