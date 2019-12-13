Winston-Salem police released security camera stills showing men accused of committing two armed robberies earlier this week. Investigators hope the public can help identify the men.

Surveillance photos: Robbery suspects

Four men robbed the 4 Brothers Food Store on New Walkertown Road at gunpoint Thursday morning and robbed a man in the parking lot of the Hanes Mall Circle McDonald's Wednesday evening, police said. Surveillance cameras captured images of only three of the suspects.

The men are armed and were travelling in a burgundy Honda Pilot when they committed the robberies, police said. The Honda was reported stolen Dec. 4 from a home on Sink Street.

On Friday afternoon, police found the stolen vehicle off of Cole Road, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Greg Dorn. 

Authorities ask anyone with information about the men or the robberies to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 337-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and may result in a cash reward if the tip helps police make an arrest.

