Winston-Salem police released security camera stills showing men accused of committing two armed robberies earlier this week. Investigators hope the public can help identify the men.
Four men robbed the 4 Brothers Food Store on New Walkertown Road at gunpoint Thursday morning and robbed a man in the parking lot of the Hanes Mall Circle McDonald's Wednesday evening, police said. Surveillance cameras captured images of only three of the suspects.
The men are armed and were travelling in a burgundy Honda Pilot when they committed the robberies, police said. The Honda was reported stolen Dec. 4 from a home on Sink Street.
On Friday afternoon, police found the stolen vehicle off of Cole Road, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Greg Dorn.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the men or the robberies to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 337-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and may result in a cash reward if the tip helps police make an arrest.
OK, clearly the oppression got to these young men, it was all because of the prejudice that caused these young men to buy a gun off the street, and rob a store. we should be ashamed of ourselves for allowing this to happen, why if we had given them a check every week, free insurance, free food, free tennis shoes they wouldn't have turned to such. Oh but wait, they already get this........so why are they doing it, uh, lets see, its because they are criminals, and criminals deserve to go to jail. And, people who oppose gun rights, you think if you take ours away there won't be any more shootings, this young man found one didn't he, what you will have if you succeed in taking away our guns, is all the criminals will still have theirs, and the lawful people will be unarmed and unable to defend you and the other innocent people.
