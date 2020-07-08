GREENSBORO — Five people were charged after the word "divest" was painted on the sidewalk in front of the Guilford County jail over the weekend, police say.
The word, painted in thick black letters just beside the entrance leading to the jail in Greensboro, means to deprive of power. It aligns with the call to "defund the police" heard in protests locally and across the country since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Since Floyd's death, communities have demanded a systemic review of police policy. Many of those asking for change wish to see police departments defunded and their budgets reallocated to other services that could help to reduce crime in communities.
Greensboro Police Department spokesman Ron Glenn said the following people were charged with injury to real property after painting the sidewalk in front of the jail:
- John Wesley Hemmingway-Hunter, 28, of Greensboro.
- Samantha Rose Naber, 23, of Kernersville.
- Joshua David Hoffman, 34, of Greensboro.
- Ellis Morgan Faith, 25, of Greensboro.
- Katherine Victoria Webb, 23, of Greensboro.
Hemmingway-Hunter was also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and received a $50 bail. The others were released on a written promise to appear.
Since the arrests, a post urging the charges be dropped has circulated on social media:
According to the post, "a group of people succeeded in painting 'DIVEST' in front of the Guilford County Detention Center," on Saturday, the Fourth of July holiday. "Five people were arrested when the Greensboro Police Department escalated the situation, throwing people to the ground, with the majority of arrests occurring to transgender people, and the one Black person arrested receiving the highest charges. Drop the charges on the #Divest5! Divest from the carceral system, divest from the police state, invest in Black communities and enjoy your street murals."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.