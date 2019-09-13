A deputy in Davidson County shot a man after responding to a disturbance involving a father and son, WGHP/Fox 8 reports.
A statement from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office did not offer details but said a warrant for arrest has been issued for Ellis Coleman Jr., accusing him of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.
It was unclear whether Coleman, 29, of Pinehaven Drive in Lexington, was the person shot.
The injured person was hit in the upper right shoulder and was taken by helicopter to a hospital, according to WGHP/Fox 8.
An investigation continues with assistance from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff's office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.