SALISBURY — A felon pulled over for speeding Monday was arrested after deputies searched the vehicle and found drugs and a shotgun.
Jason Alexander Rattz, 22, was going 108 mph on Interstate 85 in Rowan County, news outlets reported, citing a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. The speed limit is 70 mph.
A State Highway Patrol trooper saw “a glass smoking device used to ingest methamphetamine” inside the vehicle, according to the release. Rowan County deputies then searched the vehicle and found a loaded 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and crystal methamphetamine.
Rattz is not permitted to have a gun, officials said. He was on probation following a felony breaking and entering conviction in May.
A trooper cited Rattz for speeding and driving without a license. The sheriff's office charged Rattz with weapon and drug charges.
Rattz was booked in jail but has bonded out according to online jail records. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.
