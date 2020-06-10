A Lewisville man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of possessing images of child pornography, authorities said Wednesday.

Ryan Michael Tyler, 20, was charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Tyler was arrested after investigators received a tip that someone was downloading child pornography from the internet, the sheriff's office said.

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies then executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 900 block of Dawnlea Drive in Lewisville, the sheriff's office said.

Tyler was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $10,000, the sheriff's office said. Tyler is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

