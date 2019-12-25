Rachel Lynn Workman

Rachel Lynn Workman

A Forsyth County woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal wreck on Saturday on Gumtree Road, court records show.

Rachel Lynn Workman, 38, of Arcola Court was charged with felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired, according to two arrest warrants. A trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol accused Workman of causing the death of Prischilla Fisher White on Saturday, the warrants said. 

Workman also was charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of hit and run and causing property damage in an unrelated crash that occurred Nov. 6, according to another arrest warrant.

Workman is a disabled Army veteran, a court record shows.

Workman was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County jail with her bond set at $61,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments