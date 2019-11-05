A Winston-Salem man has been indicted on charges that he caused a crash that killed three people, including a Mount Airy couple.

Gabriel Lopez-Cruz, 34, of West Meadow Drive, was indicted Monday on three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. He was also indicted on one count of exceeding the posted speed, according to court documents.

Winston-Salem police said the crash happened at 1:48 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2018 on University Parkway at the entrance ramp to northbound U.S. 52.

Pamela Jenkins Akers, 59, and Eddie Dean Akers, 64, both of Hendricks Circle in Mount Airy, died at the scene. Lopez is also accused of causing the death of Florence Booth, who was the driver of the car that Pamela and Eddie Akers were passengers in. Boone was 74.

Winston-Salem police said Lopez-Cruz was driving a 2016 Ford van south on University Parkway. Booth turned in front of the van, which then hit the passenger side of the SUV she was driving. 

Indictments allege that Lopez-Cruz was driving 63 mph in a 45-mph zone. 

University Parkway at U.S. 52 was closed for 5 1/2 hours because of the wreck.

No court date in Forsyth Superior Court has been set for Lopez-Cruz.

