Investigators determined the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ajian Lynell Jones on Tuesday was justifiable, and will not charge anyone in his death.
On Tuesday, around 6 p.m., Charvez Kent Brown, 25, went to the home at 1304 Peachtree St. to sell Danielle Miller, 22, a small amount of marijuana, according to Winston-Salem police Lt. Gregory Dorn. However, Miller, along with Jones and 19-year-old Andres Harris had other plans, and attempted to rob Brown, police said.
Brown tried to run away, but the three began shooting so Brown returned fire. Harris, Jones and Brown were all wounded in the shooting.
Miller, Harris and Jones left the home in a car and were eventually found by officers on Interstate 40 near Hanes Mall Boulevard. The car broke down, police said, because of the damage it received in the shooting.
Forsyth County EMS took Harris and Jones to an area hospital, where Jones died of his injuries.
Brown went to his home in the 100 block of Green Point Drive, police said, before taking himself to a hospital to get treatment for his own gunshot wounds.
Dorn said Brown acted in self-defense because he tried to run away first. Brown will not be charged at all in the incident, Dorn said. Jones’ death is ruled a justifiable homicide.
There have been 26 people killed in Winston-Salem this year, including Jones. In 2018, there were 24 homicides in the city through the same time period.
On Wednesday, police arrested Miller and Harris on charges stemming from the attempted robbery-turned-shootout. Miller is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and aiding/abetting armed robbery. She is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $50,000 bond.
Harris is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. Harris is being held in the jail with bond set at $75,000.
