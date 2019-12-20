Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Two people were killed and two were wounded in a shooting Friday morning at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal Services Center on Lowery Street, according to Winston-Salem city officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
A police officer is one of the two wounded. The police officer was shot twice, but is in good condition, the sources said.
The shooter was a city employee, the officials said. The other deceased was also a city employee, the officials said. The other injured person is a city employee.
Police received reports of gunfire and went to the Johnson center to see a shooter on the western side of the building, sources said. The shooter fired at police and an officer was shot twice. Police returned fire and killed the shooter. It is not known whether the officer who was shot was involved in taking down the shooter.
Police then went into the building and found an employee dead inside and another injured, sources said. The injured city employee is undergoing treatment in intensive care, but is expected to survive.
The two employees killed and the one injured were all sanitation workers, officials said. The shootings inside the building apparently took place in the break room.
The property where the shootings occurred is the center of city sanitation operations
Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr. said the situation is "stable," and declined to give further information about the incident.
Police will not release information about victims in the shooting until a 2 p.m. press conference at the public works building, Penn said.
In an email to city employees, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity acknowledged the shooting and expressed his condolences for the victims and their families.
"It is my sad duty to tell you that we had a workplace shooting this morning involving employees at Lowery Street," Garrity wrote. "We are withholding further information until we can confirm the details. I have asked the heads of the field departments to ensure their employees are aware of this incident."
"I cannot express adequately how saddening it is to have something like this happen within our city family. Please keep these employees involved in this incident, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers. The city’s EAP program is standing by to provide counseling services. If you would like to use their services, please contact Human Resources. Rumors are flying, but in the interest of making sure we only provide confirmed information, this is all I can say for now. I will provide an update later today."
The SBI as well as the police department's criminal investigations division are investigating. The SBI investigates all officer involved shootings in the state.
At least 30 police cars were on the scene after reports of gunfire inside the building.
Herbert Martinez, an employee, was sitting in his truck in the parking lot before 7 a.m. when a coworker ran out from the public works facility and said someone was shooting inside the building. He stayed in his truck and then heard gunshots.
The two then ran and hid in a ditch, and then they heard more shots, Martinez said. They also called police.
Lowery Street Shooting
Lowery Street Shooting
Lowery Street Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Lowery Street Shooting
Shooting
Lowery Street Shooting
Shooting
Lowery Street Shooting
Scene
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Police have closed roads and rerouted traffic. A SWAT officer with a rifle was at the gate of the facility, and the mobile command unit for the Winston-Salem Police Department is at the scene, as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.