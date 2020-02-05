ELON — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting this morning, police said.
Police said investigators responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a reported shooting on Pinedale Drive.
While the address is less than a mile from on-campus housing for Elon University, school officials said in a tweet that the victims are not believed to be Elon students and police believe there is no ongoing threat to campus. Pinedale Drive is about three-quarters of a mile southwest of Station at Mill Point, the university said.
Police said the female victim was alert and conscious and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
The male victim was unconscious when officers arrived and died on the way to Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, police said.
Police said they are not releasing the victims' names until family is notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.