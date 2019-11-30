Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after a man found shot in a vehicle Friday afternoon died at the hospital.

Officers responded about 2:10 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Immanuel Road and Rowe Street where they found a male victim inside a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Immanuel Road, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after arriving, police said.

Investigators said it appears the man was shot while sitting inside the vehicle and that a vehicle fled the area. They did not have details on the vehicle that fled and said they have no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or to use the mobile P3tips app or website.

