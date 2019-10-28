One person is dead and another seriously injured after two separate shootings on West Academy Street in Winston-Salem, WGHP/Fox8 reports.
The shootings reportedly occurred around 3 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a disturbance report in the 1000 block of West Academy Street Southwest.
One male was killed, according to reports.
Another person was reportedly shot minutes later at the intersection of West Academy and Mulberry streets. That person received serious injuries.
