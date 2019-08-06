One person was shot and killed outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall Circle on Tuesday afternoon in Winston-Salem.
The shooting took place outside the restaurant in the parking lot.
Several adult males were in the parking lot and began arguing before one of them was shot with a handgun, said Capt. Steven Tollie with the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police are interviewing multiple people who were involved, and the person who fired the gun is with police, Tollie said.
"There is no reason for the surrounding community to be alarmed that anyone is on the loose related to this incident," said the police captain.
Police officers searched a burgundy Honda in the parking lot of BJ's, and a group of detectives entered the restaurant shortly before 5 p.m.
The restaurant will be closed for the remainder of the evening, Tollie told media agencies in a briefing on the scene.
Winston-Salem police have not released any further information, such as any potential motive for the shooting.
A woman holds her head in her hands as officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department investigate a shooting at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Shooting
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department respond to a shooting at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Boxes of latex gloves sit on the sidewalk in front of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse after a shooting.
Andrew Dye/Journal
