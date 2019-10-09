A Davidson County Sheriff's deputy received medical treatment after being dragged behind a vehicle, the Journal's news gathering partner WGHP/Fox8 reported Wednesday.
Sheriffs deputies said the incident began as a traffic stop in the 9100 block of Old U.S. Highway 52. While the deputy was at the vehicle's window, the person in the vehicle drove off and the deputy hung onto the window before letting go. Read the WGHP/Fox8 here.
After a brief chase, deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle at a house on Bradley Tysinger Road. The person's name has not been released.
