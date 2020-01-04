Age: 29 Date: Dec. 10
Where: 2802 Trent St.
Anyone charged: Yes
Officers found Byrd, who lived at the home, inside with a stab wound at 9:49 p.m. He died at the hospital. Police say Byrd’s death stemmed from an argument he had with Luther Sterling Rayson Jr., 57, who also lived at the home. Rayson was charged with first-degree murder.
