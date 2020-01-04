Age: 69 Date: March 2
Where: 600 Peters Creek Parkway
Anyone charged: Yes
Souther and Robby Vincent Smith, 38, argued at the Budget Inn, police said. Smith is accused of assaulting Souther by shoving and kicking him. Souther was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. Eight days later, he was admitted to the hospital with complications from a head injury sustained in the assault. On April 21, Souther died at a hospice center. Police charged Smith with murder
