A 30-year-old man is charged with robbing a cupcake shop last week, where cupcakes, an iPhone and other items were taken, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Johnathan Alexander Penn, of the 900 block of North Patterson Avenue, was arrested in connection with the early morning break-in of Ta’Nisha Monique Cupcakes on July 8.
The cupcake shop owner, Ta’Nisha Kimbrough, had surveillance footage of a man breaking into her shop in the 1300 block of N. Liberty Street and trashing the place about 4 a.m., she said.
After the break-in, the community rallied around Kimbrough in a “buy out the bakery” show of support.
The bakery is closed this week for repairs.
During the investigation into the cupcake shop robbery, Penn was also charged with breaking into Roses Express — a discount store for clothing, furniture and housewares in the 3500 block of North Patterson Avenue — two days in a row, on July 3 and 4.
Penn, who police said is unemployed, faces three counts of felony breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny.
Penn was arrested in the 1300 block of North Patterson Avenue on July 10 and was issued a $65,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.