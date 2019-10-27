GREENSBORO — A person is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday and officers fired their weapons after responding to the incident, according to a news release. No one was injured by police gunfire, authorities said.
At 2:09 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to South Elm and East Washington streets in reference to a disturbance involving shots fired. Officers immediately located and took into custody a suspect who discarded a firearm, according to the release.
A vehicle believed to be associated with the disturbance tried to flee the scene when four officers engaged the vehicle at Washington and Davie streets and fired their weapons. A preliminary investigation shows that no one was hit by police gunfire, according to the release.
The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody with no further incident.
A short time later, police were summoned to East Florida Street and MLK Jr. Drive in reference to a gunshot victim Police said that person is believed to be the victim of the original shots fired call at South Elm and Washington streets.
The person was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition, according to the release.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene as well as the Greensboro Police Department's Professional Standards Division. The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty pending the completion of a criminal and administrative investigation, which is standard procedure.
