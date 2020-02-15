Court records reveal details about a stolen SUV involved in Thursday night’s incident in which a driver is accused of injuring a police officer with the vehicle.
A four-door Mercedes-Benz SUV was reported stolen Wednesday from Avis Rental Cars at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, according to an arrest warrant.
Antwon Trebon Allen, 23, of Hattie Avenue was charged Friday with assault on a law-enforcement officer inflicting injury, assault on a law-enforcement officer and three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, other arrest warrants show. Allen also was charged with three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, two counts of second-degree trespassing and one count of reckless driving.
Allen is accused of assaulting Officer Scott Bracken of the Winston-Salem Police Department with the stolen SUV. A warrant alleges that he used it to hit Bracken, causing abrasions on both his legs and possibly breaking one of his hands.
Allen is also accused of possessing a stolen SUV belonging to Avis, conspiring with a woman Wednesday to obtain property by false pretense and entering the airport premises after an officer with PTI’s police department told him to leave.
In addition, Allen is accused of attempting to hit an airport police officer Wednesday with the stolen SUV and driving the vehicle recklessly, another warrant says.
Allen was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
In a related case, Artis Denard Johnson Jr., 28, of Zuider Zee Court was charged with felony possession of a stolen 2019 Mercedes-Benz and an unrelated offense, according to police and an arrest warrant. Johnson was identified as being a passenger in the SUV when the driver allegedly hit Bracken with the vehicle, police said.
Johnson hasn’t been charged with any offenses related to the SUV striking the police car, police said.
Johnson was being held Saturday in the jail with his bond set at $7,500, the sheriff’s office said.
Allen and Johnson are scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.