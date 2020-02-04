The N.C. Court of Appeals has overturned the murder convictions of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens in the death of Jason Corbett.
The appellate court said in its ruling that it found errors with evidence in the trial were “so prejudicial” that they prevented attorneys for Molly Corbett, Jason Corbett’s wife, and her father, Martens, from mounting an effective defense.
A new trial has been ordered for Corbett and Martens.
The Winston-Salem Journal is reviewing the 169-page decision and will update this story.
Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens are serving a maximum of 25 years in prison for the murder of Irish businessman Jason Corbett, 30.
Four years ago, on Aug. 2, 2015, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies found Jason Corbett’s nude body in the master bedroom of the house he shared with his wife, Molly Corbett, and the two children he had from his first marriage. That December, a Davidson County grand jury indicted Molly Corbett and her father, Thomas Martens, a former FBI agent, with second-degree murder.
They were both convicted of that charge in August 2017 after a months-long trial in Davidson Superior Court. The case was covered by the Irish media and TV news programs “20/20” and “Dateline.”
During the trial, Davidson County prosecutors painted a brutal picture of the crime. They alleged that Molly Corbett and Martens used a concrete paving brick and a 28-inch Louisville Slugger baseball bat to strike Jason Corbett's head. A medical examiner testified that Jason Corbett’s skull was crushed and bits of his skull fell out during the autopsy. Corbett was hit at least 12 different times, the medical examiner said.
Martens and Molly Corbett claimed self-defense. They said Jason was a violent man who became angry when he was woken in the middle of the night and that, out of that anger, he choked Molly Corbett. Thomas Martens, who was visiting that weekend with his wife, testified that he heard the commotion, came into the bedroom and found his son-in-law assaulting his daughter. He tried to hit Jason Corbett with the bat several times, and the two men had a life or death struggle that went from the bedroom into an adjacent bathroom and back into the bedroom, Martens said.
In January, attorneys for Molly Corbett and Martens argued in front of the N.C. Court of Appeals that the trial judge, David Lee, improperly excluded evidence that should have been presented to the jury. That included a statement Martens is alleged to have made in which he stated that the father of Jason Corbett’s first wife told him he blamed Jason Corbett for his daughter’s death. In an affidavit he swore to before his death, Michael Fitzpatrick, denied ever telling Martens that he blamed Jason Corbett for his daughter’s death.
David Freedman, one of Martens’ attorneys, has argued that the statement should have been admitted as a way to explain what Martens was thinking at the time of Jason Corbett’s death.
An autopsy showed that Margaret Fitzpatrick Corbett died in 2006 of a cardiac arrest stemming from an asthma attack.
Attorneys also wanted a jury to hear statements that Jason Corbett’s children made to social workers, in which they indicated that Jason had been physically and emotionally abusive. The children later recanted the statements.
Also at issue were allegations of jury misconduct. Attorneys said there was evidence that jurors talked about the case outside the deliberation. Specifically cited was jury foreman Tom Aamland, who gave interviews in which he said there were “private conversations.” Nancy Perez, another juror, vomited after seeing autopsy photos during the trial but told Lee that she had not eaten breakfast that morning. In an interview with 20/20, she said the autopsy photos did make her sick.
