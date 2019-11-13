A Winston-Salem man facing charges of murdering a woman and then leaving her body in a dumpster along Country Club Road is not scheduled to be back in court until May 2020, according to court documents.
Mario Kennard Bennett, 31, is charged with murder in the death of Shantika “Tika” Lashae Dunlap, a mother of three boys and one girl. Dunlap was found Dec. 15, 2018, in a dumpster at 4843 Country Club Road. She was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2018.
An arrest warrant alleges that Bennett killed Dunlap the day before she was reported missing. Bennett also faces criminal charges alleging that he stole Dunlap’s financial card and that he tried to take off an electronic monitoring device.
Bennett was scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 7, but according to court documents, his case has now been continued until May 7, 2020. He is currently in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed on the murder charge. Nothing substantial will happen with the case until Forsyth County prosecutors seek an indictment, which sends the case to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date is set or a plea deal is reached.
Cause of death
According to an autopsy, Dunlap died from asphyxia due to suffocation. The report said Dunlap had petechiae, or pinpoint bruises, in her eyes and on her upper and lower gums. Dunlap also had blunt force injuries, including abrasions and contusions on her head, neck, torso, her right knee, feet and her left hand.
The autopsy report referenced police investigative reports in saying that police found Dunlap in a dumpster behind Juggs Growlers and Pints on Country Club Road. Her body was wrapped in a blanket that was secured with tape.
When officers took the blanket off Dunlap’s body, they found a plastic bag taped over Dunlap’s head. Her feet were covered with another trash bag that was taped at the ankles.
The report indicated that a sexual assault exam was performed on Dunlap but the results have not been publicly released. Bennett is not currently charged with rape or sexual assault.
Authorities have not released any additional information about Dunlap’s death, including whether Bennett knew Dunlap and how he may have come into contact with her. Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court sealed all search warrants until the criminal case is resolved. The sealing orders don’t specify what “resolved” means.
Bennett is a registered sex offender, convicted in 2005 of sexually assaulting and raping a 4-year-old boy.
He also was investigated in 2012 by Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies on allegations that he raped three women and assaulted another at a house in Rural Hall.
He was never convicted of raping any of the women but pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation in connection with the 2012 allegations, court records said.
