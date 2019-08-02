A 62-year-old Surry County man was arrested and charged with murdering and raping a 14-year-old girl more than 30 years ago.
Surry County sheriff's deputies arrested Robert James Adkins, of the 1500 block of Fisher Valley Road in Dobson, on Friday. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree forcible rape of Ronda Mechelle Blaylock in 1980, according to the Surry County Sheriff's Office.
Blaylock's mother, Rebecca Lynne Crews Blaylock, died a year ago on Aug. 2, 2018.
The Surry County Sheriff's Office did not release any other details about the case, including what new evidence allegedly led to Adkins. Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said in a statement that a news conference is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Ronda Blaylock was 14 and a ninth-grader at Atkins High School when she vanished on Aug. 26, 1980 in a blue pickup truck driven by a man who introduced himself as "Jimmy." Three days later, Blaylock's partially clothed body was found in the woods off Secrest Road in Surry County, a few yards from the Surry County line and 18 miles from where she was last seen in Rural Hall. A medical examiner said she died from multiple stab wounds.
In 2015, then-Surry County Sheriff Graham Atkinson announced at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office the formation of the Ronda Blaylock Homicide Task Force to investigate new leads in the case. Authorities said that the State Crime Lab was testing evidence, including DNA, using technology that was not available in 1980.
That task force included the State Bureau of Investigation, sheriff's offices in Forsyth, Stokes and Surry counties and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. Recent developments in the case coincided with Ronda Blaylock's mother calling the Surry County Sheriff's Office and asking about the status of the case.
In a video provided by authorities in 2015, Rebecca Blaylock said she wanted whoever responsible for her daughter's death to spend the rest of their life in prison.
"I've been in prison, so to speak, for 35 years," she said in the video. "I want them to know how it feels not to have your freedom, you know."
She said her daughter never had the chance to graduate from high school and college, get married or have children.
"People ask me, 'How many grandchildren do you have,'" she said. "and I say, 'I don't have any grandchildren because I don't have any children.'"
The sheriff's office did not provide any information about when Adkins will appear in Surry County District Court.