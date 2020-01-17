A Clemmons man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his nearly 3-month-old son.
Brandon Scott McDaniel, 20, of Forest Line Drive in Clemmons, was initially charged with felony child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury on Monday after he sought medical care for his son, Sloan Prescott McDaniel.
At the time, Sloan was 2-months and 27 days old. According to an arrest warrant, McDaniel was accused of assaulting his son, resulting in bleeding on Sloan's brain and "multiple serious injuries yet to be diagnosed." The arrest warrant said that the assault happened on Sunday.
Sloan died on Thursday, and according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, McDaniel was charged with first-degree murder.
He is now being held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail, and his next court date on the murder charge is Feb. 6. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on the child abuse charge on Jan. 30.
Debbie McCaffrey, Sloan's godmother, declined to comment on the criminal case.
"I would like for (people) to know we are grateful for every day that we got to spend with (Sloan)," she said Friday. "He was a true blessing and a beautiful and happy baby boy."
Sloan loved to giggle and laugh and enjoyed kicking his legs and rolling over, McCaffrey said.
"It's a sweet time when babies are starting to come into themselves," she said. "He had a sweet personality."
The family is in the process of making funeral arrangements, she said. A GoFundme page has been set up for Sloan's family.
"The impact that his three months of life had on me and his mom and those who loved and cared for him was profound and we cherished every day that we got to spend with him," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.