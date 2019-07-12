A 50-year-old Clemmons man was arrested Thursday after a 7-month investigation and is charged with distribution and possession of "child explicit material," according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Patrick Indendi-Kallsen, of the 400 block of Twin Creeks Road, faces three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Indendi-Kallsen was identified as a possible suspect in the case when the investigation began in December 2018, and digital evidence and interviews were obtained to further prove his involvement, officials said.
A warrant for arrest was obtained June 26 and Indendi-Kallsen was located at his home and taken into custody Thursday.
Indendi-Kallsen was placed at the Davidson County Jail and is bail was set at $10,000.
He is scheduled to appear in Lexington Court on July 30.