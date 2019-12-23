Many city sanitation employees returned to work Monday following Friday’s fatal shooting at their workplace in which a sanitation worker killed a colleague, authorities said. The alleged shooter was later shot and killed by police.
“Employees from the city’s sanitation department showed great courage by returning to work this morning,” Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne said in an email to the Winston-Salem Journal.
Dequenne said he didn’t know the exact number of sanitation employees who reported for work.
Winston-Salem police identified Friday’s shooter as Steven Dewayne Haizlip, 61, who came to work at the Johnson Municipal Services Center at 2000 Lowery St. with two handguns. Haizlip killed his coworker, Terry Lee Cobb Jr., 48, with several gunshots, police said.
The two men had a long-standing dislike for each other, which boiled over into a physical run-in while they were on the job Thursday, police said.
On Friday morning, police said, Haizlip went into the building and killed Cobb.
During the shooting, another city employee, Curtis Reynord Peterson, 60, was shot and seriously injured. Peterson’s injuries were a result of “collateral damage,” police Capt. Steven Tollie said. Peterson underwent surgery and was in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Police said that Cobb appeared to have been Haizlip’s only target.
Officers received multiple calls about the shooting starting at 6:37 a.m., and arrived at the public works facility four minutes later, police said.
Officers then encountered employees fleeing the building. The employees told police to go to the western end of the building and that the shooting suspect was there.
When officers got to that site, they immediately encountered Haizlip leaving the building. Police said that their evidence shows that Haizlip almost immediately opened fire on a group of police officers as soon as he saw them approaching. Haizlip fired multiple shots and hit police Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan twice, police said.
Police returned fire multiple times, killing Haizlip. Officers applied a tourniquet to Sloan, and he underwent surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Sloan was out of surgery Friday afternoon, awake and expected to recover, police said.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the police’s use of force in the incident, which is standard protocol for all officer-involved shootings in North Carolina. Police detectives also are investigating the incident.
Cobb, a senior equipment operator, worked for the city for 20 years. Haizlip, a vehicle operator, had 12 years of service. It’s not clear why the two men disliked each other, police said.
Neither Tollie nor Lt. Gregory Dorn, who supervises the city’s detectives, could be reached Monday to comment on the investigation.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment about whether Haizlip had concealed carry permits for his handguns.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said that her agency is legally required to maintain a list of all residents who are issued concealed handgun permits. However, that information is confidential and not a public record under state law, Howell said.
When asked why Haizlip and Cobb worked together on garbage pick-up routes when they disliked each other, Dequenne said that dynamic is part of the city’s investigation, and declined to comment further.
Dequenne also declined to comment about whether any city employee affected by the shooting was seeking counseling through the city’s employee assistance program.
“”That is confidential personnel information,” Duquenne said.
The sanitation employees will follow their garbage collection schedule for the holidays as outlined on the city’s website, Dequenne said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.