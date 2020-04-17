A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Marquis Samuel Grant, 18, of Old Vineyard Road sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Winston-Salem police said.
The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at 3890 Old Vineyard Road in the Otter Ridge Apartments' complex, police said. Officers received reports of several shots being fired there.
Officers found Grant at the scene who told them that he got into an argument two other people, police said. One or both of them then pulled out a gun and fired at Grant.
Grant ran from the scene and discovered that a bullet had grazed his upper chest, police said.
During the gunfire, bullets struck several vehicles and apartments, but no one else was injured, police said.
The shooting doesn't appear to be random, and Grant and the two suspects know each other, police said.
Officers spoke with several residents after the shooting.
A female resident said she heard four gunshots from inside her home during the incident.
"It was like pop, then pop, pop and pop," said the woman declined to give her name because police hadn't arrested the suspects.
The woman and her son weren't injured, and her apartment wasn't hit by any gunshots, she said.
"I heard the gunfire," the woman said. "And I went to check on him (her son). It's my job as a mom to check on my kid."
A male resident who also declined to identify himself said he arrived home about 30 minutes after the gunfire ended.
The resident said he wasn't concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
