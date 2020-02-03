A Virginia mother and a Winston-Salem man were charged with child abuse Sunday after Kernersville police were called to the OYO Inn on East Mountain Street.
Investigators said they found evidence that two children were assaulted, causing serious injury that required medical treatment.
Matthew Anthony Brooks of Winston-Salem was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury.
The mother of the children, Heather Marie Greenway of Union Hall, Va., faces two charges of felony negligent child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury.
Both children are now in the care of Child Protective Services, police said.
Brooks was jailed in Forsyth County under a $750,000 secured bond.
Greenway was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.