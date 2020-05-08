A child younger than 10-years-old is in critical condition at Brenner Children’s Hospital after being shot early Friday afternoon.

Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn said someone shot the child at an apartment in the 200 block of Countryside Court around 12:40 p.m.

Dorn said the exact age of the child wouldn’t be released until the child's parents talked to police at the hospital. While Dorn didn’t say if anyone was in custody, he said investigators aren’t looking for suspects and have confined their investigation to the apartment where the child was shot.

The child is in critical but stable condition, Dorn said.

