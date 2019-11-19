A Forsyth County man who worked as director of a Winston-Salem recreation center has been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old, authorities said Tuesday.
David Walter Edge, 39, of Olivet Church Road in Lewisville, is charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of sex offense with a child, Winston-Salem police said. A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Edge on Monday.
Edge was released from custody after he posed a $200,000 bond, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 19.
On Sept. 1, 2018, police received a report that a child had been sexually assaulted the previous day at Miller Park Recreation Center, police said. At the time, Edge was the center's director.
The parents of the child took the child to a local hospital for examination, police said. Detectives then investigated the case, with police informing the city's parks and recreation department that they were investigating an employee.
Edge was initially arrested on July 27 and charged with the offenses, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336- 727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
