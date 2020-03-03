A Yadkin County man faces several child-sex crimes after a month-long investigation into allegations against him, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher "Colt" Melton, 32, is charged with two counts of sexual offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a child, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators began looking into the allegations on Jan. 30, after receiving a report describing the sexual offenses, the sheriff's office said.
A Magistrate gave Melton a $25,000 bond, and he is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.