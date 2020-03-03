A Yadkin County man faces several child-sex crimes after a month-long investigation into allegations against him, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher "Colt" Melton, 32, is charged with two counts of sexual offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a child, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators began looking into the allegations on Jan. 30, after receiving a report describing the sexual offenses, the sheriff's office said.

A Magistrate gave Melton a $25,000 bond, and he is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

