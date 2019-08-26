A federal grand jury in Charlotte has indicted a Boone man on 21 counts of production of child pornography, enticement of a minor, communicating threats and related offenses, authorities said Monday.
Frank Darrell Cromwell, 23, of Boone is charged with nine counts of production of child pornography, four counts of distribution, receipt and attempt receipt of child pornography, three counts of enticement of a minor, two counts of cyberstalking a minor, one count of interstate communication of threats, one count of advertising of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlotte said in a statement.
“This individual allegedly tried to gain access to children by obtaining employment in places where he could embed himself with underage boys, including a high school, a summer camp, a middle school, and a behavioral healthcare facility," U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray said. "Protecting our children from predators is one of our highest priorities. I urge parents to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of online communications and social media, where predators can use fake names and profiles to weave a heinous web of lies to lure young and innocent children.”
Cromwell is accused of using a cellphone app and other means to contact and entice minor male victims to produce and send to Cromwell sexually explicit images and videos of themselves, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Court documents allege that Cromwell misled the minors to believe that he was female, used female names and images to entice the minors to produce and send to him child pornography, and to engage in sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Cromwell's alleged behavior began as early as March 2018, and investigators say they have identified 10 victims. Cromwell met some of the victims through his Appalachian State University internship as an athletic trainer at Watauga High School, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Cromwell also is accused of using the following names online and on social media to contact the young victims: “Savannah,” “princesssav222,” “lickmeup5020,” “Sav,” “frankie5020,” “Lauren,” “Sydney,” “Sarah,” “Lily,” “Kaylee,” and “Stephanie.”
If Cormwell is convicted on all 21 counts, he faces 170 to 420 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Boone police arrested Cromwell, and he was released from custody after he posted a $100,000 bond, the Watauga Democrat has reported.
Anyone with information about the allegations against Cromwell can call Boone police at 828-268-6938.