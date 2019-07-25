A Clemmons man put a camera in the basement of his in-laws’ house in Davidson County to take secret pictures of his wife, mother-in-law and other women who were changing into bathing suits to use the swimming pool, a Forsyth County prosecutor said in court Thursday.
Not only did he take those photos, Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said; he also shared those photos on a social media application and he faked some pictures to make it appear that some of the women were engaging in sexual activity.
And on top of all that, the man was also downloading images of child pornography, she said.
On Thursday, the man, Brent Maurice Ward, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and several charges related to allegations that he secretly took nude or partially nude photos of several women and disseminated those photos.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated everything into two judgments, per the plea arrangement. He gave Ward, who has no previous felony criminal record, one active sentence of two years and one month to seven years and six months in prison. Hall gave a second suspended sentence of two years and one month to seven years and six months. He placed Ward on supervised probation for five years and ordered Ward to serve an additional six months. Once released from prison, Ward will have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.
According to Glanton and a search warrant, the investigation into the secret peeping started in June 2018 when Garry Frank, the district attorney in Davie and Davidson County, was contacted by a member of a local church about images being shown on a social media application called Whisper. Whisper allows people to post text and pictures anonymously.
A detective with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office talked with the reporting person, who showed numerous images of women either nude or partially nude. That person said he had received those images from someone who called himself “thathusband” on Whisper. Police were able to track the account for “thathusband” back to Ward.
“The reporting party advised this affiant that user “thathusband” claimed that some of the images sent were of his wife, his mother-in-law and also of both he and his wife’s best friend,” the search warrant said.
Glanton said in court that Ward’s in-laws had built a pool and had reserved a section of the basement in their Davidson County home so that women could change into bathing suits. That room was used by Ward’s wife, mother-in-law and other women, including Ward’s daughter and nieces, his wife and mother-in-law said in court Thursday.
Glanton said no images were found of Ward’s daughter, who is a teenager.
She said Ward would “morph” the images of the women onto other images depicting sexual activity.
In a separate investigation, law-enforcement officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone had downloaded seven images of child pornography, Glanton said. Those images were eventually linked to Ward, who admitted that he had downloaded child pornography.
Indictments allege that Ward copied materials that contained visual images of boys and girls as young as 5 performing oral sex, being raped by men and women and being photographed nude.
Ward’s wife and mother-in-law sat in Courtroom 5A, mere feet from Ward, who wore a dark-blue jail jumpsuit. Ward’s wife, who is in the midst of divorcing her husband, read a multi-page letter to Hall that outlined in exacting detail the level of betrayal and pain Ward had brought to her, their children and her family.
When she identified herself to Hall, her voice trembled on the words “his wife.”
She told Hall that Ward had lied to her and to everyone who tried to help him during their marriage, including those in a men’s group at their church.
“You will never know how it feels to be betrayed by the person who vowed to protect you,” she said. “My heart is sad for you. I believed in you but you would not listen to anyone.”
She said Ward’s actions resulted in her and her children losing everything. Forsyth County Child Protective Services had to be called to their house and investigate because of Ward’s child-pornography charges, she said. That experience was a nightmare for her and her children, she said.
And the idea that her husband not only took nude pictures of her and other women but also downloaded child pornography disgusts her, she said.
Ward apologized for his actions in court Thursday.
“My choices have destroyed my marriage and my home,” he said.
Cara Smith, his attorney, said Ward had suffered from a mental health issue for which he did not get proper treatment. He eventually was diagnosed with bipolar depression. But because he hadn’t been properly diagnosed and gotten the right treatment, he coped with his mental health issues in other ways, including child pornography, she said.
He is getting the proper treatment now and she said he is not likely to do this type of thing again.
Hall wasn’t quite convinced.
“This redemption has been fleeting with you, Mr. Ward,” he said. “That will change or you will be incarcerated for a very long time. Do you hear me, sir?”
“Yes, sir,” Ward answered.